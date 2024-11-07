NBA Fans React To Bronny James' Appearance In Lakers-Grizzlies Game
On Wednesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers faced off against the Memphis Grizzlies in Tennessee.
The Lakers got blown out (131-114), so Bronny James was able to get on the court for the final five minutes.
He finished with two points while shooting 0/2 from the three-point range.
Many people reacted to his appearance.
@BronMuse: "Points tonight:
6 PTS in 23 minutes — Gabe Vincent
2 PTS in 4 minutes — Bronny James"
Sam Quinn: "LeBron James and Bronny James have broken the record for most combined points by a father and son in an NBA game with 41 tonight.
They broke their own record of 28, set against Cleveland on 10/30.
Third place is still zero."
Chris Herrington: "Bronny James-Yuki Kawamura duel: Too hot for the G League."
@EdwardAMcKinnon: "Bronny James just had maybe the loudest brick I’ve ever seen. Swear they turned the rim mic up"
@FinnsLane: "Bronny James got a better whistle than Ja Morant?!??!!??!?!?!?!"
@bcmGrizzlies: "Yuki vs Bronny James.
What we all wanted."
@BTakes100: "Bronny James for the season is now 1-6 fg for 16% .. and 0-4 from three for 0% .. is he the worst player in the NBA ? #NBA #Lakers #hoops #basketball #Lebron #Bronny"
@Nicejay13: "Scottie pippen jr just beat lebron and bronny James 😂"
@BET99ON: "Bronny James Jr. now has a higher career FT percentage (100%) than teammate, goat, and dad Lebron James"
The Lakers will play their next game on Friday evening (at home) against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Bronny was the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft out of USC.