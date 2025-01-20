Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Bronny James' Cameo In Lakers-Clippers Game

Bronny James played two minutes against the LA Clippers.

Jan 19, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) checks in against the Los Angeles Clippers during the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
On Sunday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the LA Clippers by a score of 116-103.

Since the game was out of reach, Bronny James was given two minutes of playing time late in the fourth quarter.

That said, the 20-year-old was unable to put up any stats.

Many NBA fans reacted to Bronny's brief stint in the game.

@GrimeyDuece: "Its so funny how the crowd reacts when Bronny gets the ball then soon as he passes it gets quiet 🤣"

@TriKx: "Why don't Lebron play in the garbage time minutes when Bronny in the game?

I thought he wanna play with his son right?"

@BronnyMuse06: "BRONNY JAMES CHECKS IN THE GAME"

@Clipman19: "Bronny is in. The white flag has been hung."

@stonecodykilla: "They're cheering Bronny because they know the game is already over 😭"

@lakeshow817: "Cmon Bronny don’t just stand in the corner on offense"

@SuburbanPimp: "Turned to the Clippers vs Lakers game and saw Bronny in the game so you know what time it is 😂"

@New_EraJB: "Bronny James minutes let’s goooo"

@ChaosMerchant_: "When Bronny comes in, I know the game is over. 😞"

Bronny has now appeared in ten games for the Lakers.

He has also played nine G League games for South Bay.

With the loss to the Clippers, the Lakers dropped to 22-18 in 40 games, which has them as the sixth seed.

They will play their next game on Tuesday when they host Jordan Poole and the Washington Wizards in Los Angeles.

