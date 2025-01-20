NBA Fans React To Bronny James' Cameo In Lakers-Clippers Game
On Sunday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the LA Clippers by a score of 116-103.
Since the game was out of reach, Bronny James was given two minutes of playing time late in the fourth quarter.
That said, the 20-year-old was unable to put up any stats.
Many NBA fans reacted to Bronny's brief stint in the game.
@GrimeyDuece: "Its so funny how the crowd reacts when Bronny gets the ball then soon as he passes it gets quiet 🤣"
@TriKx: "Why don't Lebron play in the garbage time minutes when Bronny in the game?
I thought he wanna play with his son right?"
@BronnyMuse06: "BRONNY JAMES CHECKS IN THE GAME"
@Clipman19: "Bronny is in. The white flag has been hung."
@stonecodykilla: "They're cheering Bronny because they know the game is already over 😭"
@lakeshow817: "Cmon Bronny don’t just stand in the corner on offense"
@SuburbanPimp: "Turned to the Clippers vs Lakers game and saw Bronny in the game so you know what time it is 😂"
@New_EraJB: "Bronny James minutes let’s goooo"
@ChaosMerchant_: "When Bronny comes in, I know the game is over. 😞"
Bronny has now appeared in ten games for the Lakers.
He has also played nine G League games for South Bay.
With the loss to the Clippers, the Lakers dropped to 22-18 in 40 games, which has them as the sixth seed.
They will play their next game on Tuesday when they host Jordan Poole and the Washington Wizards in Los Angeles.