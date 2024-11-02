NBA Fans React To Bronny James' Cameo In Lakers-Raptors Game
On Friday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Toronto Raptors in Canada by a score of 131-125.
Once the victory was sealed, head coach JJ Redick put Bronny James into the game for the final 7.6 seconds.
Many NBA fans reacted.
@jmitchxvii: "Putting Bronny in for 7.6 seconds in the 4th qtr. is disrespectful… at this point, put me in the G-League so I can hoop…"
@suhbasschin: "They really put Bronny James into the game for 7.6 seconds, just to show face to the raptors fans 😂"
@battlecrazewu: "Putting Bronny James in for 7.6 seconds to appease the #Raptor / #Lakers fans when the game is over, is a slap in the face to the kid. Leave him on the bench unless you want to let him some real reps. Does nothing for him by making him into a sideshow @Lakers"
Josh Lewenberg: "7.6 seconds of Bronny and the crowd goes wild. Might have to retire JJ Redick's jersey here too."
@gmforbes35: "LOL. Bronny James played just 7.6 seconds in the Lakers games against the Raptors tonight.
The final 7.6 seconds of the game. When the Lakers were up by like 11.
My dude would be nowhere near the NBA right now if it wasn't for LeBron."
@CharlmaneWong: "They managed to put Bronny on the court for 7.6 seconds. But he didn’t touch the ball. 😅😆"
Bronny has played eight total minutes so far this season.
Following the Raptors, the Lakers will now visit the Detroit Pistons on Monday evening in Michigan.