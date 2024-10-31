Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Bronny James' First Career Points In Cavs-Lakers Game

Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James scored his first career points.

Oct 30, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) warms up before the game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Lakers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

On Wednesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers faced off against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio.

While the Lakers lost by a score of 134-110, Bronny James was able to score his first career points.

He finished the game with two points, two assists and one steal while shooting 1/2 from the field in five minutes of playing time.

Via The NBA: "Bronny James scores his first-career bucket!

Special moment in Cleveland 💯"

Many NBA fans reacted.

Via @franklinisbored: "He deserves minutes in the NBA! Congrats Bronny and Fight On"

Via @AuxGod_: "watching Bronny play feels like playing MyPlayer mode on 2K when your attributes are low just hoping you can do anything 😂📈"

Via @bryant_gotgame: "Big W for Bronny. Considering where he was a year ago, what an amazing accomplishment for the young man."

Via @___Colb___: "You have to be a truly miserable person to not think this is awesome, man."

Via @nihilistnrcotik: "haters stay on that side"

Via @ohokvontae: "How fitting is that? I love it!"

Via @SteveKBark: "So cool that it happened in Cleveland. And Cleveland fans are all class. Love to see it."

Bronny has now appeared in two games so far this season.

He has two points, two assists, two rebounds and one steal while shooting 1/4 from the field in eight minutes of playing time.

The Lakers are now 3-2 in their first five games.

Following the Cavs, they will play their next game on Friday evening when they visit Toronto Raptors in Canada.

