NBA Fans React To Bronny James G League Debut

Bronny James played his first game for the South Bay Lakers.

Nov 8, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Max Christie (12) and guard Bronny James (9) during the second half against the Philadelphia 76ers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

On Saturday evening, Bronny James played his first G League game for the South Bay Lakers.

The Lakers defeated the Salt Lake City Stars by a score of 110-96.

Bronny finished with six points, three rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block while shooting 2/9 from the field and 0/4 from the three-point range.

Many fans reacted to his performance.

@BronnyMuse06: "BRONNY’S PLAYMAKING IS SO GOOD"

@Hey__Banjo: "Lemme guess… according to the internet his dad also made this shot for him."

@zulurocone: "Only league where he can play.. he is not ready yet for NBA"

LoJo Media: "Bronny James ended the first half with 4 points, 3 assists and 2 rebounds. #Lakeshow #SouthBayLakers"

@sig_50: "Bronny loves hunting that one-dribble pull-up in the in-between game it seems:"

Jovan Buha of The Athletic: "LeBron, Savannah, Zhuri and Gloria James and Anthony Davis are all here for Bronny’s G League debut"

@LSH_lakeshow: "BRONNY JAMES WITH THE BLOCK

Bronny gets the stop on a 2v1 and it leads to a Mawell Lewis triple

Bronny's natural defensive awareness is showing consistently in this game"

@LakeShowYo: "Bronny CRAZY lob pass 😳"

@bmore_cowboys: "Is that the arena they play the game in??? Looks like a practice facility 💀"

Harrison Faigen: "Lakers should send LeBron down to the G League for a game so he and Bronny can make history as the first father-son duo to play there too 🔥🔥🔥"

Bronny has appeared in four NBA games for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Oct 30, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) shoots over the defense of Cleveland Cavaliers forward Jaylon Tyson (24) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Lakers will resume action on Sunday evening when they host the Toronto Raptors.

They are 5-4 in their first nine games.

Ben Stinar
Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.