NBA Fans React To Bronny James G League Debut
On Saturday evening, Bronny James played his first G League game for the South Bay Lakers.
The Lakers defeated the Salt Lake City Stars by a score of 110-96.
Bronny finished with six points, three rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block while shooting 2/9 from the field and 0/4 from the three-point range.
Many fans reacted to his performance.
@BronnyMuse06: "BRONNY’S PLAYMAKING IS SO GOOD"
@Hey__Banjo: "Lemme guess… according to the internet his dad also made this shot for him."
@zulurocone: "Only league where he can play.. he is not ready yet for NBA"
LoJo Media: "Bronny James ended the first half with 4 points, 3 assists and 2 rebounds. #Lakeshow #SouthBayLakers"
@sig_50: "Bronny loves hunting that one-dribble pull-up in the in-between game it seems:"
Jovan Buha of The Athletic: "LeBron, Savannah, Zhuri and Gloria James and Anthony Davis are all here for Bronny’s G League debut"
@LSH_lakeshow: "BRONNY JAMES WITH THE BLOCK
Bronny gets the stop on a 2v1 and it leads to a Mawell Lewis triple
Bronny's natural defensive awareness is showing consistently in this game"
@LakeShowYo: "Bronny CRAZY lob pass 😳"
@bmore_cowboys: "Is that the arena they play the game in??? Looks like a practice facility 💀"
Harrison Faigen: "Lakers should send LeBron down to the G League for a game so he and Bronny can make history as the first father-son duo to play there too 🔥🔥🔥"
Bronny has appeared in four NBA games for the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Lakers will resume action on Sunday evening when they host the Toronto Raptors.
They are 5-4 in their first nine games.