NBA Fans React To Bronny James G League News
On Wednesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers concluded their five-game road trip when they faced off against the Memphis Grizzlies.
The Lakers lost by a score of 131-114 to fall to 4-4 in their first eight games of the new season.
Following the game, the Lakers announced that they had assigned Bronny James to the G League.
Via The South Bay Lakers: "The Los Angeles Lakers have assigned guard Bronny James Jr. to the South Bay Lakers."
Many NBA fans reacted to the news.
@LakersLead: "G-LEAGUE MVP INCOMING 👀"
Arash Markazi: "Bronny James will make his debut for the South Bay Lakers of the G League on Saturday against the Salt Lake City Stars. Tickets for the game are sold out and the cheapest ticket on the secondary market is $200."
@franklinisbored: "He’s getting 15 ppg in the G League if he gets the minutes"
@CookedByRiley0: "Better for him, he’ll be able to get some more reps down there"
@NateTGreat: "Scored 17 against Warriors starters/bench which was the highest level of comp he's played against"
@NotoriousGecko: "Now lets see how badly he wants to make it back up. Put in the work Bronny"
@optifyy_: "Why are people surprised lmao obviously"
@PlugThaZeus: "Don’t like the theatrics crowds would perform chanting Bronny at the end of games. Almost felt like they were making a joke out of Bronny. Hope he comes back when the hype dies down and can just hoop"
Bronny is averaging 1.0 points per contest while shooting 16.7% from the field in four games for the Lakers.