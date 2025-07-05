NBA Fans React To Bronny James News Before Lakers-Warriors Game
On Saturday night, the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors are facing off for their first NBA Summer League game of 2025.
However, the Lakers will be without Bronny James, who has been ruled out for the contest.
Via Matthew Peralta of Lakers Nation: "#Lakers starters for their California Classic opener:
Dalton Knecht Cole Swider Trey Jemison III DJ Steward Dajuan Gordon
No Bronny or Eric Dixon"
Many people reacted to the news of Bronny not playing.
@thyonlybossman: "Called out of work to watch lakers summer league game jus for Bronny James to sit"
@E_Milly_Oh: "Bronny James don’t play all year pretty much and he misses tonight’s game 🤦🏽♂️"
@mrgoodvar: "How come Bronny James isn't playing?"
@ClutchZone18: "Bronny James will not be playing today in the lakers summer league debut😭❤️"
@Just_Tone0: "Bronny James not in the Summer League is wild he on the bench like he dropped 20 PPG last season"
@pakhattak94: "Bronny James hurt or is he above playing in some much needed games?"
@DunVsEverybodyy: "Why tf Bronny James not playing 😕"
@LakersNation: "Looks like No Bronny James today in the #Lakers California Classic opener.
They play 3 games in the next 4 days before heading to Vegas."
@SleeperWarriors: "Warriors vs Lakers next up
However, Warriors rookies Will Richard and Alex Toohey will not play.
Bronny James is also wearing a t-shirt and sweatpants during warmups."
Bronny was the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft out of USC.
He appeared in 27 games for the Lakers last season.