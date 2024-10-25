NBA Fans React To Bronny James News Before Suns Game
On Friday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will play their second game of the season when they host the Phoenix Suns in California.
Before the game, ESPN's Shams Charania and Dave McMenamin reported an update on rookie Bronny James.
Via Charania: "ESPN story with @mcten: Lakers rookie guard Bronny James is expected to start G League-NBA shuttle after upcoming five-game road trip, including a momentous return to Cleveland:"
Many NBA fans reacted to the update.
@30problemz: "This is best for his development"
@wvyfromda7: "Fantastic move"
@BronnyMuse06: "Better for his development to play 35 min a game in the G, good decision."
@MrTreyV: "Good. Get some reps and start grinding"
@elIisburner: "Lakers got the viral clips they wanted lmao"
@bron23xgoat: "Nice but I do wonder if he will play vs the Cavs because I am sure Cavs fans would come to watch that too"
@Aesthetichooper: "Bro needs to skip the road trip and go straight to South Bay"
@theofficialJDC: "He’ll get actual minutes and a better chance of improving in the G League."
McMenamin added: "This has been the plan for Bronny since he joined the organization, and is common practice for development. Last season, 23 of the 28 players selected in the 2nd Rd of the 2023 NBA Draft spent time in the G League"
Bronny played three minutes in the team's 110-103 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday evening.
He had one rebound.
Following the Suns, the Lakers will play their next game on Saturday evening when they host the Sacramento Kings.