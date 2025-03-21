NBA Fans React To Bronny James' Performance In Bucks-Lakers Game
On Thursday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Milwaukee Bucks (at home) by a score of 118-89.
Bronny James finished with 17 points, three rebounds, five assists and one block while shooting 7/10 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@HiNoteee: "Bronny continues to prove that if you give him 20 to 30 minutes, he’ll be productive on both sides. This is why people’s criticism of him is so disingenuous. Judging a kid’s stats based on 2 to 4 minutes in blowouts lets me know you just hate his father. This is an NBA Player."
@LegendOfWinning: "I know for a fact that they are not going to talk about Bronny tomorrow"
StatMuse: "Bronny James vs Milwaukee:
17 PTS (career-high)
3 REB (ties career-high)
5 AST (career-high)
1 BLK (ties career-high)
Also played a career-high 30 minutes."
@shpillo_: "OBVIOUSLY a blowout… but Bronny was BY FAR our best player tonight, & one of the best players on the floor period.
this performance coming not long after his comments about seeing the hate, hearing the hate, the noise, the disrespect. he proved that he belonged tonight"
StatMamba: "Bronny James is leading the Lakers in scoring in the first half."
@CookedByLane: "“There’s so many players who deserved to be picked 55th over Bronny. He stole their opportunity!”
Not many 55 overall picks are doing this btw"
NBA: "BRONNY JAMES CUTS IT TO SINGLE DIGITS!!
LeBron and the Lakers bench loving it"
@RussFcb: "Congrats to Bronny on passing Ben Simmons in career 3 pointers made"
@BronnyMuse06: "BRONNY JAMES HAD GIANNIS LOST 😭😭"
LADEig: "LeBron looking at Bronny like “that’s my son” 😂"
Bronny has now appeared in 22 NBA games for the Lakers.