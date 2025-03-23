NBA Fans React To Bronny James' Performance In Bulls-Lakers Game
On Saturday night, the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Chicago Bulls (at home) by a score of 146-115.
Since the game was a blowout, rookie guard Bronny James was given playing time at the end of the fourth quarter.
He finished with two points and one assist while shooting 0/4 from the field in seven minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@_deantwan2: "I’m no hater but nobody gonna convince me Bronny a NBA player. I been watching hoops too long man. That’s nepo and that’s okay."
Skip Bayless: "Bronny is in for the wrong reason. The Lakers are getting massacred at home by the Bulls. March Madness. Or Badness."
@Savy2Smooth: "“MVP” chants for Bronny in LA.. lol Kobe somewhere shaking his head at the un-seriousness"
@geemultani24: "Lakers down 45 but at least Bronny scored right?"
@G3FLO: "shake milton doing too much man we wanna see bronny"
@roadto80pct: "bronny james assist we're leaving here with something"
@LAdesignGuy: "Bronny in. That either means the L’s are up by a lot or down by a lot."
@dtx_11: "Lakers fans treat Bronny James like Boban LMFAOO"
@JaySpann24: "They the gonna talk about Bronny being 0-4 for a week lol"
Bronny has now appeared in 23 NBA games for the Lakers.
He is averaging 2.3 points per contest while shooting 32.7% from the field and 25.0% from the three-point range.
With the loss, the Lakers dropped to 43-27 in 70 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.