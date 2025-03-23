Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Bronny James' Performance In Bulls-Lakers Game

Bronny James played seven minutes against the Bulls.

Feb 12, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) celebrates after making a three point basket during the second half against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images
Feb 12, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) celebrates after making a three point basket during the second half against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images / Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

On Saturday night, the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Chicago Bulls (at home) by a score of 146-115.

Since the game was a blowout, rookie guard Bronny James was given playing time at the end of the fourth quarter.

He finished with two points and one assist while shooting 0/4 from the field in seven minutes of playing time.

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

@_deantwan2: "I’m no hater but nobody gonna convince me Bronny a NBA player. I been watching hoops too long man. That’s nepo and that’s okay."

Skip Bayless: "Bronny is in for the wrong reason. The Lakers are getting massacred at home by the Bulls. March Madness. Or Badness."

@Savy2Smooth: "“MVP” chants for Bronny in LA.. lol Kobe somewhere shaking his head at the un-seriousness"

@geemultani24: "Lakers down 45 but at least Bronny scored right?"

Mar 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Dalton Knecht (4) fives guard Bronny James (9) after scoring against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

@G3FLO: "shake milton doing too much man we wanna see bronny"

@roadto80pct: "bronny james assist we're leaving here with something"

@LAdesignGuy: "Bronny in. That either means the L’s are up by a lot or down by a lot."

@dtx_11: "Lakers fans treat Bronny James like Boban LMFAOO"

@JaySpann24: "They the gonna talk about Bronny being 0-4 for a week lol"

Mar 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) inbound the ball in the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Bronny has now appeared in 23 NBA games for the Lakers.

He is averaging 2.3 points per contest while shooting 32.7% from the field and 25.0% from the three-point range.

Feb 20, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) celebrates victory over the Portland Trail Blazers with his son guard Bronny James (9) at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

With the loss, the Lakers dropped to 43-27 in 70 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

