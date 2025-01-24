NBA Fans React To Bronny James' Performance In Celtics-Lakers Game
On Thursday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Boston Celtics.
The Lakers won by a score of 117-96.
With the game out of reach, head coach JJ Redick gave rookie Bronny James playing time at the end of the fourth quarter.
The former USC star shot 0/1 from the field in four minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his brief stint in the game.
@Mr_713_: "Yeah, just send Bronny to the G-League and keep him there the rest of the season. When he gets in the real NBA game he don’t even want to shoot the ball. He just running up and down the court."
@JHamood34: "I just watched Bronny get some NBA minutes. It went really poorly and now I feel bad ."
@bean_austin21: "So bronny James gets 5 mins of playing time goes 0-1 with air ball off the glass and had no stats. He’s keeping the benches warm for his dad lmao🤔😂"
@LADEig: "The Lakers fans are begging for Bronny to score 😭"
@MirrorUSSports: "Bronny James checks in, much to the delight of Lakers fans"
@Valentine120161: "Bronny James is 1-0 against Jayson Tatum"
@BobbyTheBanker: "Bronny is not an NBA worthy player."
@im_just_maine_: "Bronny stand in the corner everytime he get in 😭😭"
@JALaymance: "Celtics played so poorly we got to see Bronny in garbage time"
StatMuse: "Bronny over the last eight games:
0 points
1 rebound
1 assist
1 steal
1 block
16 minutes."
The Lakers will play their next game on Saturday against the Golden State Warriors (in San Francisco).