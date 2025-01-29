NBA Fans React To Bronny James' Performance In Lakers-76ers Game
On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers played the 76ers in Philadelphia.
The Lakers lost by a score of 118-104 to fall to 26-19 in their first 45 games.
Bronny James finished the loss with 0 points, three rebounds, one assist and one block while shooting 0/5 from the field in 15 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
Jake Brown: "Bronny James has a career high 3 rebounds tonight……."
@The_Scorelord: "How Bronny still ain’t score wtf"
@athitheboss: "Today's match is a proof that bronny should not play any more NBA match this season. he has to improve himself by playing G-League games"
@FutbolPulseMX: "Bronny James is terrible. That’s all thanks to Bron for going out and saying he’s better than half the guys in the NBA and wanting him to enter the draft so he can play with him, people are flexing his g league stats like NBA benchwarmers wouldn’t average that and then some."
@trissjb: "The gap between the NBA and G League is very I mean very significant not even remotely close after watching Bronny"
@DreCrear24: "Bronny dropping 30 in the G League and zero in the NBA is wide variance. Let’s just say he’s a G League player"
@BricksCenter: "Bona blocked LeBron AND Bronny tonight 😭 "
@1017RuWop: "I don’t want to hear nothing else about bronny killing in the g league"
The Lakers will play their next game on Thursday night when they visit the Washington Wizards.
Bronny has now appeared in 13 NBA games for the Lakers.