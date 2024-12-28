NBA Fans React To Bronny James' Performance In Lakers-Cavs G League Game
On Friday evening, Bronny James played his eighth G League game for the South Bay Lakers.
The former USC guard finished with 15 points, seven rebounds, six assists and four steals while shooting 6/17 from the field and 3/8 from the three-point range.
South Bay lost to the Cleveland Charge by a score of 125-113.
Many fans reacted to his performance on social media.
@heavenlybuckets: "We not hyping up 6/17"
@LSH_lakeshow: "Watch Bronny James here in this whole sequence man, what an ATHLETE this kid is.
First does a very tough full court pass while being pressed, then sprints down and gets an INSANE offensive rebound and ends up getting an assist out of it.
LeBron's genes were literally screaming out of him right there."
@IsaacOkoroFan: "Bronny James gets a warm reception from his hometown Cleveland fans"
@dgsire: "JJ REDICK CALL HIM UP"
@SOULbeautifulme: "Bronny shot bad but it’s good to see that he’s affecting the game in other areas. Since his shot was off, it’s great to see him getting assist & rebound & steals.
These are all great signs for Bronny growth"
@Davethe_King1: "I love to see this dude succeed man"
@JaySpann24: "The efficiency will come the more reps he gets
I like the 7 boards, 6 Dimes and 3 steals"
Mike Anguilano: "Bronny just came out of nowhere to get an offensive rebound, got an "oooh" out of the crowd, and found the open man in the corner for three.
CPJ answered back with a three of his own."
@Beautiful_Str34: "Winning plays right there. Great stuff from bronny & great hustle Z intangibles like this if continued will get him a job in the A full time"
The Lakers (NBA) will play their next game on Saturday when they host the Sacramento Kings.