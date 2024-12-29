NBA Fans React To Bronny James' Performance In Lakers-Cavs G League Game
On Saturday night, Bronny James had one of his best games as a pro.
The Los Angeles Lakers rookie (playing in the G League for South Bay) finished with 23 points, nine rebounds and five assists while shooting 7/14 from the field and 3/5 from the three-point range.
South Bay lost by a score of 93-90 to the Cleveland Charge (in Ohio).
Many fans reacted to Bronny's performance on social media.
@LakersLead: "BRONNY JAMES TONIGHT
23 points
9 rebounds
5 assists
7/14 FG
3/5 3PT
ONE OF THE BEST PLAYERS IN THE LEAGUE"
@stillnez216: "Happy for Bronny like I know him. Too many people that were hoping he fails and talking like he should’ve never been drafted, all because of who his father is.
They would’ve never gave a damn about the 55th pick in the draft in any other circumstance."
@ALLICONICSPORTS: "Mannnn, there’s dudes in the G League averaging 20-25 that get their chance and can’t do it on an NBA floor. Chill bruh, let Bronny at least become consistent in the G League for a minute"
@CammTaylor1: "Bronny on a heater and these dudes wanna just run their own offense"
@5555555vv: "like I said... by seasons end Bronny will be ready
a rotation piece"
@LSH_lakeshow: "Bronny James doing a little bit of everything again.
First gets a crazy assist falling out of bounds, no idea how he saw his teammate. And then comes back down the next possession and hits a 3."
@KingOfRome__: "Bronny James is a legit NBA player. Argue with yo momma(or dad for not putting you into positions where you don’t have to hate on others who did)"
@Simply_Jay91: "Bronny looks good tonight and efficient I’m so happy he can play the game he loves and block out the noise"
The Lakers (NBA) will play their next game on Saturday evening when they host the Sacramento Kings.