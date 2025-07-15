NBA Fans React To Bronny James' Performance In Lakers-Clippers Game
On Monday night, the Los Angeles Lakers played the LA Clippers at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.
The Lakers lost by a score of 67-58.
Despite the loss, Bronny James finished with 17 points, five rebounds and five assists while shooting 6/10 from the field in 24 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to Bronny's performance on social media.
Real Sports: "Bronny James at halftime:
12 PTS
4 REB
3 AST
Didn’t miss a single shot."
@Klutch_23: "Is it crazy to say Bronny James has a higher potential than Dalton Knecht?
Because I’m there now. I think he will be better than Knecht in 3 years."
@LSH_lakeshow: "Bronny James looking REALLY COMFORTABLE out there! 🔥🔥🔥"
@playoffjake: "This is the best half of basketball we’ve ever seen from Bronny James 🔥
He was looking confident man. Happy for him."
@WITNESSKJ: "Watching Bronny play with this much confidence is beautiful to see.
Not only is he playing the best game of his career, but he’s having fun while doing it.
Calm, cool, collected, decisive."
@ECreates88: "Bronny James is progressing as expected. He'll play more this season and has plenty of potential to eventually be a solid backup guard in the NBA."
Harrison Faigen: "Is Bronny James the LeBron James of Las Vegas Summer League?"
@LakersLead: "BRONNY JAMES TONIGHT
24 minutes
17 points
5 rebounds
5 assists
3/5 3PT
YEAR 2 ABOUT TO BE A MOVIE"
The Lakers are 1-2 in their first three games at NBA Summer League.