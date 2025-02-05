NBA Fans React To Bronny James' Performance In Lakers-Clippers Game
On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers beat the LA Clippers (as the road team) by a score 122-97.
At the end of the game, rookie Bronny James was given playing time.
The former USC guard finished with three points, one assist and one steal while shooting 1/1 from the three-point range in six minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to Bronny's performance on social media.
@BronMuse: "BRONNY JAMES TONIGHT:
3 PTS
1 AST
1 STL
100% FG
6 MIN
Made more threes than Harden tonight."
FanDuel Sportsbook: "The only father-son duo to make a three in the same game:
LeBron and Bronny James"
@flowercritic: "Bronny James has so much to learn about the game of basketball. Like not bringing your defender to someone who’s already in the corner."
@wessuhcapuer: "bronny > shake milton"
@LBJsBest: "Bronny has now made as many 3’s as Shaq did in his entire career 🤯"
@Jet_Living: "Bronny cant be 6”3 on the court he look 6ft"
Real Sports: "Bronny James’ first career three was deeper than Steph, Dame, Harden, & LeBron’s first 3PM."
@__rcg: "whenever bronny starts being decent this app is gonna go crazy"
@HmuMethods: "BRONNY MADE A THREE BEFORE EMBIID MADE A CONFERENCE FINAL"
@LSH_lakeshow: "LeBron and Luka's reaction to Bronny James hitting his first NBA three pointer of his career 💛💜"
Bronny has now appeared in 16 NBA games for the Lakers.
With the win over LA, they improved to 29-19 in 48 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference.