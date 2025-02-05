Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Bronny James' Performance In Lakers-Clippers Game

Bronny James scored three points against the LA Clippers.

Oct 18, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) meets with Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) after the game at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers beat the LA Clippers (as the road team) by a score 122-97.

At the end of the game, rookie Bronny James was given playing time.

The former USC guard finished with three points, one assist and one steal while shooting 1/1 from the three-point range in six minutes of playing time.

Many people reacted to Bronny's performance on social media.

@BronMuse: "BRONNY JAMES TONIGHT:

3 PTS
1 AST
1 STL
100% FG
6 MIN

Made more threes than Harden tonight."

FanDuel Sportsbook: "The only father-son duo to make a three in the same game:

LeBron and Bronny James"

@flowercritic: "Bronny James has so much to learn about the game of basketball. Like not bringing your defender to someone who’s already in the corner."

@wessuhcapuer: "bronny > shake milton"

@LBJsBest: "Bronny has now made as many 3’s as Shaq did in his entire career 🤯"

@Jet_Living: "Bronny cant be 6”3 on the court he look 6ft"

Real Sports: "Bronny James’ first career three was deeper than Steph, Dame, Harden, & LeBron’s first 3PM."

@__rcg: "whenever bronny starts being decent this app is gonna go crazy"

@HmuMethods: "BRONNY MADE A THREE BEFORE EMBIID MADE A CONFERENCE FINAL"

@LSH_lakeshow: "LeBron and Luka's reaction to Bronny James hitting his first NBA three pointer of his career 💛💜"

Bronny has now appeared in 16 NBA games for the Lakers.

With the win over LA, they improved to 29-19 in 48 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

Feb 1, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) brings the ball up court against the New York Knicks during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
