NBA Fans React To Bronny James' Performance In Lakers G League Game
On Saturday evening, Bronny James made his return to action in the G League when the South Bay Lakers played the San Diego Clippers.
The Lakers won by a score of 119-111.
The former USC guard finished with 16 points, four rebounds, two assists and one block while shooting 6/15 from the field and 0/4 from the three-point range.
Many fans reacted to his performance on social media.
@12ndmjolnir: "Bronny was hoopin"
@NBALakersReport: "BRONNY CAREER-HIGH 16 PTS 🔥
He’s finally looking comfortable out there 👀"
@BronnyMuse06: "BRONNY JAMES CHASEDOWN BLOCK 🔥👀
LIKE FATHER LIKE SON"
@Buaba_: "Bronny really like that when he’s aggressive"
@JoelSellars1: "It's so amazing to me that when Bronny James, plays well I hear nothing from the haters"
@AidanLaPorta69: "It’s gotten so bad we’re hyping up a decent g league game. Cam Spencer just dropped 50+ the other day 😭"
@RajChipalu: "Another nice drive and reverse from Bronny. He's got 14 on 5-10 shooting. Best offensive output so far in his 3rd G League game."
@NarrowGaming: "I hope Bronny continues to close the gap on the amount of nepotism involved in his career. You'll never see a 2nd round pick with this much pressure to succeed again"
Bronny was the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft after one year in college.
He has appeared in six NBA games for Los Angeles.
The Lakers will host the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday evening in Los Angeles.
They have gone 12-11 in their first 23 games, which has them as the 10th seed in the Western Conference.