NBA Fans React To Bronny James' Performance In Lakers G League Game
On Friday night, the South Bay Lakers hosted the Valley Suns in California.
The Lakers won by a score of 122-104.
Bronny James finished the victory with 28 points, six rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 12/23 from the field and 3/9 from the three-point range.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
Rick Kamla: "Still think Bronny is only in the league because of his dad? You are wrong."
@greatmusicliker: "Bronny has a good enough bag to be a g league star.
For him to be an nba rotation player it isn’t gonna be about highlight dunks and stepback 3s though, for now it’s defense.
Since that’s supposed to be his thing, its only a matter of time if he stays locked in..."
@_HannibalT: "That bronny tonight in that G league game 👀👀👀 ive never seen him play with that much confidence. Woah 🔥🔥"
@5foulsb00k: "if bron retired in 2022 or whenever and wasn't an active player trying to play with his son then bronny would have easily gone higher than 55"
@LakeShowYo: "BRONNY CAUGHT A BODY 😭"
@StatMamba: "Bronny James regular season G League stats:
22.6 PPG
5.4 RPG
4.4 APG
2.2 SPG
3.2 3PM
43/39/79%"
@ProvideContext: "It’s only a matter of time before Bronny puts it altogether. He is an NBA player whether you like it or not."
@LSH_lakeshow: "Bronny James Highlights vs Valley Suns :
28 PTS
12-23 FG (52%)
3-9 3PT (33%)
6 REB
2 AST
1 STL
+16 +/-
Another great showing from Bronny in the G League. He probably could have had more points but Suns were throwing multiple defenders at him with most of the time being guarded by the best defender.
He took a nasty fall with his poster dunk but was able to get back up on his own feet and checked back in later, game was wrapped up by then so Lakers were just going through the motions."
The Lakers will play their next game on Saturday when they host the Indiana Pacers.