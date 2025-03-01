NBA Fans React To Bronny James' Performance In Lakers G League Game
On Friday night, the South Bay Lakers played the Salt Lake City stars in Utah.
The Stars won by a score of 123-114.
Bronny James finished the loss with 16 points, six rebounds, eight assists and one steal while shooting 6/19 from the field and 4/14 from the three-point range.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@Richie_Swagg: "He played bad. That’s his first bad game of 2025 Gleague and NBA included"
@ItsMrShadow: "Bad shooting and had 16? Not a bad night."
@LebronJamesthir: "Call bronny back up"
@thardinofficial: "Bronny and Isaiah Thomas playin guardin each other 🔥"
@LSH_lakeshow: "BRONNY JAMES IS FAST 🏃♂️💨
What a great drive and pass for the young man going coast to coast"
@BronnyMuse06: "Not an efficient shooting game, he’ll bounce back 🤝"
@BroniiJeii: "Not a good game. Yikes! I need him to stay at the Bay, seriously! He's just wasting time on the Lakers' bench every night. 🙂"
@tjreaty5: "yeah he settled for too many 3’s when he should’ve attacked especially with 5’9 Isaiah on him"
@jamaal_236: "Strong second half and good all round game"
Bronny had come into the night with averages of 22.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.2 steals per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field and 42.6% from the threee-point range in six G League regular season games.
The former USC guard has also played in 17 NBA games.
While Bronny was playing for South Bay, the Lakers are currently hosting James Harden and the LA Clippers.