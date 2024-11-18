NBA Fans React To Bronny James' Performance In Lakers G League Game
On Sunday evening, the South Bay Lakers hosted the Stockton Kings.
The Lakers lost by a score of 127-122.
Bronny James finished his night with four points, two rebounds, two assists and one block while shooting 2/10 from the field and 0/2 from the three-point range in 25 minutes of playing time.
Many people on social media reacted to Bronny's performance.
Basketball Forever: "Bronny James NBA G League struggles continue 😶"
@LSH_lakeshow: "Bronny James hits the tough fadeaway jumper with the defender all over him 👀"
@MattMedina6: "Who tf are these G league announcers and why do they think Bronny James is good?"
@_ashleepowell_: "The NBA has to bring back shame.
I know Bronny is the ticket..
but IMMEDIATELY asking your fellow announcer “what do you think of Bronny James’ performance?” when 6 guys not named Bronny are in double figures & 3 have 20+ & that’s the only question asked???"
@MightyMouseBG: "Sadly I’m glad Lebron used his power to get bronny in the NBA but unfortunately once James Retires most of these teams will no longer accept subpar play from bronny. Bryce his little brother will be more equipped for NBA when he makes that leap."
@paxbentekwatro: "He's not struggling. That's just how he is. He's not as what people are expecting him to be."
@Kareem_is_it: "He needs to stay down and get consistent reps. Calling him up all the time isn't in his best interest."
Bronny has played in six NBA games for the Lakers.