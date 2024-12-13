NBA Fans React To Bronny James' Performance In Lakers G League Game
On Thursday night, the South Bay Lakers played the Valley Suns in Arizona.
South Bay lost by a score of 106-100.
Despite the loss, rookie guard Bronny James had the best game of his pro career.
He finished with 30 points, three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block while shooting 13/23 from the field and 3/9 from the three-point range.
Many fans reacted to his performance on social media.
@UnbiasedHoopsLA: "HE’S THE REAL DEAL I’VE BEEN SAYING IT!
Lakers need to call him up"
@jbondwagon: "I’ve seen enough. Bronny > Gabe Vincent"
@BronnyMuse06: "BRONNY HAS 30"
@micahdevore: "We get a lottery pick at 55?"
@wilkomcv: "30 piece for Bronny James in his first G League road game. I remain as high on Bronny as I have been throughout his basketball trajectory. I'm convinced that his NBA potential is real."
@klaylese: "super proud of bronny tonight🥹"
@AceBeenDat: "He finally going back to his regular self"
@jordanwoods960: "If Bronny was like 2 inches taller he could be on the back end of someone’s rotation right now. Like building with a bad team."
@georgemikan: "Bronny James tonight:
30 PTS (13 in 4Q)
13-23 FG, 63% TS
3 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK
Steal of the draft at pick #55?"
@swishcultures_: "Bronny James just went off for 30 points in his first road game of the G League 🔥"
As for the Lakers, they will play their next game on Friday evening against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center.