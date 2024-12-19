Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Bronny James' Performance In Lakers G League Winter Showcase Game

Bronny James had 16 points in Thursday's game.

Ben Stinar

Nov 8, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Max Christie (12) and guard Bronny James (9) during the second half against the Philadelphia 76ers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

On Thursday afternoon, the South Bay Lakers played the Greensboro Swarm in Orlando, Florida (Winter Showcase).

Bronny James finished the 98-90 loss with 16 points, four rebounds, five assists and three steals while shooting 5/15 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range.

Many fans reacted to Bronny's performance on social media.

@BrucePurnell113: "5 AST and 3 STL moves me more than the 16 PTS"

@pointmadebball: "Bronny James is playing with a ton more confidence lately, and it’s showing both in the box scores and on tape

In December, he’s averaging 20.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.0 assists

I especially like the shotmaking + playmaking flashes we’ve been seeing"

@m3nac324: "Bronny haters show your face"

@OGeezusMaximus: "I would like to see Bronny focus on being a traditional pg, a floor general type. That position is lacking in this league. Maybe work with CP3 in the summer."

@LastKing___KOA: "What stands out to me about Bronny stats always is the amount of steals and blocks he gets. That’s what I look at first"

@CoachJTSmith: "I love how SouthBay embracing Bronny now. They really look like a team now , kid is gonna be just fine in the league when his time comes"

@GoldenKnightGFX: "Where did all the people not even from this fanbase who had something bad to say about a 55th pick go? Haven’t been hearing much from them lately. Keep it up Bronny! 💯 "

Bronny has played in six G League games for South Bay (and seven NBA games for Los Angeles).

