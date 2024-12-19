NBA Fans React To Bronny James' Performance In Lakers G League Winter Showcase Game
On Thursday afternoon, the South Bay Lakers played the Greensboro Swarm in Orlando, Florida (Winter Showcase).
Bronny James finished the 98-90 loss with 16 points, four rebounds, five assists and three steals while shooting 5/15 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range.
Many fans reacted to Bronny's performance on social media.
@BrucePurnell113: "5 AST and 3 STL moves me more than the 16 PTS"
@pointmadebball: "Bronny James is playing with a ton more confidence lately, and it’s showing both in the box scores and on tape
In December, he’s averaging 20.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.0 assists
I especially like the shotmaking + playmaking flashes we’ve been seeing"
@m3nac324: "Bronny haters show your face"
@OGeezusMaximus: "I would like to see Bronny focus on being a traditional pg, a floor general type. That position is lacking in this league. Maybe work with CP3 in the summer."
@LastKing___KOA: "What stands out to me about Bronny stats always is the amount of steals and blocks he gets. That’s what I look at first"
@CoachJTSmith: "I love how SouthBay embracing Bronny now. They really look like a team now , kid is gonna be just fine in the league when his time comes"
@GoldenKnightGFX: "Where did all the people not even from this fanbase who had something bad to say about a 55th pick go? Haven’t been hearing much from them lately. Keep it up Bronny! 💯 "
Bronny has played in six G League games for South Bay (and seven NBA games for Los Angeles).