NBA Fans React To Bronny James' Performance In Lakers-Knicks Game

Bronny James played two minutes against the New York Knicks.

Oct 17, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) in action against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
On Saturday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers played the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

The Lakers won by a score of 128-112.

With the game out of reach, JJ Redick gave Bronny James two minutes of playing time at the end.

He had two points while shooting 1/1 from the field.

Many people reacted to his short performance on social media.

StatMuse: "Bronny James tonight:

2 PTS
1-1 FG

His best shooting performance of the season."

@BurninLikeMagic: "Knicks let bronny score, just chalk the season man"

@BronnyMuse06: "BRONNY GETTING BUCKETS IN MSG"

@UnbiasedHoopsLA: "BRONNY GETS ALL THE LOVE AND I LOVE IT"

@ScottStuart2K: "Bronny James scores at MSG. Knicks crowd loves it👏🏾🔥"

@donnie3114: "The Knicks let the garden go insane for bronny James … disgusting"

Skip Bayless: "Almost looked like the Knicks just let Bronny dribble free for that lefty scoop layup."

@CuffsTheLegend: "Bronny checking in for his Pops after his Pops just dropped a Triple Double in the Garden 🔥🔥🔥🔥🐐 #CherishTheseMoments"

@ThaRealDBreezy: "Knicks fans cheering for Bronny is exactly why MSG will never get the home court advantage it deserves we cheer for the other team too often."

@LetsTalkKnicks_: "Bronny scoring a wide open layup basically perfectly suns up this game.

The Knicks lost largely bc they would guard a team whose rotation is normally not a good one."

Bronny has now appeared in 15 NBA games for the Lakers.

They are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 28-19 record.

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.