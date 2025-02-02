NBA Fans React To Bronny James' Performance In Lakers-Knicks Game
On Saturday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers played the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
The Lakers won by a score of 128-112.
With the game out of reach, JJ Redick gave Bronny James two minutes of playing time at the end.
He had two points while shooting 1/1 from the field.
Many people reacted to his short performance on social media.
StatMuse: "Bronny James tonight:
2 PTS
1-1 FG
His best shooting performance of the season."
@BurninLikeMagic: "Knicks let bronny score, just chalk the season man"
@BronnyMuse06: "BRONNY GETTING BUCKETS IN MSG"
@UnbiasedHoopsLA: "BRONNY GETS ALL THE LOVE AND I LOVE IT"
@ScottStuart2K: "Bronny James scores at MSG. Knicks crowd loves it👏🏾🔥"
@donnie3114: "The Knicks let the garden go insane for bronny James … disgusting"
Skip Bayless: "Almost looked like the Knicks just let Bronny dribble free for that lefty scoop layup."
@CuffsTheLegend: "Bronny checking in for his Pops after his Pops just dropped a Triple Double in the Garden 🔥🔥🔥🔥🐐 #CherishTheseMoments"
@ThaRealDBreezy: "Knicks fans cheering for Bronny is exactly why MSG will never get the home court advantage it deserves we cheer for the other team too often."
@LetsTalkKnicks_: "Bronny scoring a wide open layup basically perfectly suns up this game.
The Knicks lost largely bc they would guard a team whose rotation is normally not a good one."
Bronny has now appeared in 15 NBA games for the Lakers.
They are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 28-19 record.