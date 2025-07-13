NBA Fans React To Bronny James' Performance In Lakers-Pelicans Game
On Saturday night, the Los Angeles Lakers played the New Orleans Pelicans at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.
The Lakers won by a score of 94-81.
Bronny James finished the victory with 14 points, one rebound, three assists, two steals and one block while shooting 5/11 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range in 24 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to Bronny's performance on social media.
@Eunique_ny: "Yea Bronny looks like a completely different player from last year summer league lol"
@LakersBetter: "I see the vision with Bronny. I don’t think he’ll ever develop as an on-ball guard due to limited opportunity. But as an off-ball guard—in an Avery Bradley or Alex Caruso-type role alongside LeBron and Luka—he could thrive."
@MaskedInLA: "Bronny too quick/athletic, he gotta keep getting downhill"
@moisesxlove: "His biggest thing is he needs to get into rhythm before he shoots 3’s. If he starts the game shooting 3’s he struggles but if he gets a couple down hill times and then starts stretching it out he tends to have way more success with his shot. And then that opens up everything"
@__Moneyteamm: "glad to see him comfortable going into year 2"
@OnCapoNem: "I just need efficient 5 points a game with good defense this season"
@LakersLead: "BRONNY PLAYING PHYSICAL 💪"
@CuffsTheLegend: "they should let Bronny run the point for stretches. Get those reps"
@Miami_Jefe: "This needs to continue to be his game! Effort and getting out and running. You bail the defense out by going to the corner every time and not rim running every chance he gets. He’s athletic asf he can get 6-8 points a night by simply running"
@pavelin1908: "Bronny looks promising tonight"
The Lakers will play their next game on Monday night against the LA Clippers.