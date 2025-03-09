NBA Fans React To Bronny James' Performance In Lakers-Pistons G League Game
On Saturday night, the South Bay Lakers hosted the Motor City Cruise in California.
The Lakers won by a score of 121-103.
Bronny James finished the win with 16 points, five rebounds, six assists and one steal while shooting 5/9 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@itsCajan: "comfortable, effective, and bought in on both ends. I'm so excited to see what Bronny can do with a proper role in the NBA"
@DallasJonesy: "If this was an air ball instead of a make it would have 500k impressions and be on every media outlet."
@MB780_: "Thing is maybe Bronny will go to a city like Charlotte and flourish! LA lights are bright."
@GhostBrown85: "3 years from now, Bronny will be a rotational player for a playoff team..His Dad still might be in the League too"
@KyleNaps: "Bronny isn’t good enough to be in the league full time right now (and that’s okay) but I’m not sure how anyone could look at what he’s doing in the Gleague and say he shouldn’t have been the 55th pick. It’s a developmental pick & plenty of guys ahead of him are struggling more"
@JoFlyGuyton: "I think it sucks for an nba career that LeBron James is his dad lol because of the simple fact people expect too much from him."
@yall_boring: "He averages more than the next 3 people drafted after him COMBINED lmao cut it out he really like that"
@CincoSuavee: "He’s disgustingly athletic @ 6’2"
@DunnSuperfan: "Please stop posting basic dunks from the g-league.
I understand it’s Brons son and all but this is not highlight."
Bronny has appeared in 15 G League games for South Bay.