NBA Fans React To Bronny James' Performance In Lakers-Spurs Game
On Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers played the San Antonio Spurs for their third NBA Summer League game.
The Lakers won by a score of 89-88.
Bronny James finished the victory with two points, one rebound, one assist and two steals while shooting 1/5 from the field in 15 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@I_am_Buonocore: "He's going to be just fine"
@kingthie23: "Played great defense. Focus on the positives, like Knecht and Bazley having huge games"
@Woodblock7zero7: "How he only play 15 mins in a summer league game. This should be the time where he’s getting crazy clock."
@RJP757: "His defensive assignment had 2pts shot 1-7"
@pieterboon5: "Can we just let him be and see what he will become in a couple of years . And stop talking like he is a top 5 draft pick that has something too prove. He was pick nr 55 ."
@GBOVFL22: "I keep getting ESPN updates about “Bronny James and the Lakers”
They’ve really gotta quit that if this is the stat line he’s putting up"
Skip Bayless: "I'm watching Bronny's Lakers play a Summer League game at the Chase Center in San Francisco and it looks like the number of fans in the stands match Bronny's number -- 9. COME ON, PEOPLE, THIS IS LEBRON JAMES JR. Such shameful disrespect."
The Lakers will now head to Las Vegas for the rest of NBA Summer League.
On Thursday night, they will play Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks.