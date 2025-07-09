Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Bronny James' Performance In Lakers-Spurs Game

Bronny James played 15 minutes against the Spurs.

Ben Stinar

Apr 13, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) awaits the next play against the Portland Trail Blazers in the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images
Apr 13, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) awaits the next play against the Portland Trail Blazers in the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images / Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

On Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers played the San Antonio Spurs for their third NBA Summer League game.

The Lakers won by a score of 89-88.

Bronny James finished the victory with two points, one rebound, one assist and two steals while shooting 1/5 from the field in 15 minutes of playing time.

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

@I_am_Buonocore: "He's going to be just fine"

@kingthie23: "Played great defense. Focus on the positives, like Knecht and Bazley having huge games"

@Woodblock7zero7: "How he only play 15 mins in a summer league game. This should be the time where he’s getting crazy clock."

@RJP757: "His defensive assignment had 2pts shot 1-7"

@pieterboon5: "Can we just let him be and see what he will become in a couple of years . And stop talking like he is a top 5 draft pick that has something too prove. He was pick nr 55 ."

@GBOVFL22: "I keep getting ESPN updates about “Bronny James and the Lakers”

They’ve really gotta quit that if this is the stat line he’s putting up"

Skip Bayless: "I'm watching Bronny's Lakers play a Summer League game at the Chase Center in San Francisco and it looks like the number of fans in the stands match Bronny's number -- 9. COME ON, PEOPLE, THIS IS LEBRON JAMES JR. Such shameful disrespect."

Bronny James
Mar 27, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) warms up United Center before the game against Chicago Bulls at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

The Lakers will now head to Las Vegas for the rest of NBA Summer League.

On Thursday night, they will play Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.