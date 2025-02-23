NBA Fans React To Bronny James' Performance In Lakers-Suns G League Game
On Saturday night, the South Bay Lakers hosted the Valley Suns in California.
South Bay won by a score of 118-98.
Bronny James finished the win with 24 points, five rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block while shooting 10/16 from the field and 4/6 from the three-point range.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
LakeShow Highlights: "Bronny James vs Suns :
24 PTS
10-16 FG (62%)
4-6 3PT (66%)
6 AST
5 REB
2 STL
1 BLK
+12 +/-
Bronny missed out on the Lakers vs Denver game but stayed home in LA to get some valuable reps in. When he is aggressive he clearly can hoop, he's been having a good month in February, hopefully the young man can stay healthy and keep it up."
@BronnyMuse06: "Bronny James probably just played his best pro game ever, displaying great offense while locking down the other teams best player, while being efficient with just 2 TO and 63% FG"
StatMamba: "Bronny James in the G League:
22.8 PPG
5.3 RPG
4.7 APG
2.2 SPG
3.3 3PM (42.6% 3PT)"
@nando17celtics: "Just needs the time to develop. Will be a solid role player in 2/3 years."
@MaskedInLA: "They did all that crying over the 55th pick for nothing lmao"
@holdenngraff: "Bronny James connects on a three-pointer. It’s the first for South Bay since the opening quarter. He’s got 5 quick points to open the third."
@ProvideContext: "Bronny’s skill level is leaps and bounds ahead of anyone in the 2nd round and maybe anyone in the first.
All he needs is Reps, Reps and Reps.
With that comes confidence and CERTAINTY in your ability.
We are about to enjoy a decade+ of another Bron James…
Special."
Raj C.: "Bronny with 24 now to lead South Bay.
Has very clearly become their best on ball guard.
10-14 shooting. 6 assists
4-5 on threes. A bunch on step backs against switches."
As for the Lakers (34-21), they beat the Denver Nuggets by a score of 123-100 (in Colorado).