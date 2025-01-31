NBA Fans React To Bronny James' Performance In Lakers-Wizards Game
On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Lakers crushed the Washington Wizards by a score of 134-96.
With the game out of reach, Bronny James was given playing time in the fourth quarter.
The former USC guard finished with five points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal while shooting 1/6 from the field and 0/2 from the three-point range in 12 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@_allcaps664: "Lebron face when Bronny got that and-1 made me smile lol he so proud"
@Obapunts: "Bro the crowd loves Bronny so much, I want my boy to get his confidence up and the balls starts falling"
@kstylle: "I feel like Bronny is going to be an Iguodala type player. Defensive IQ is great for a rookie. His offense won't be as good I don't think though."
@Demaine_RileyII: "Just get Bronny off the court bruh.. he making Bron look bad😂"
@feebeegb: "I gotta love that people root for Bronny to succeed instead of trying to tear him down"
@LakerGMC_: "This quarter of Bronny is the highlight of these fans' season"
@glausb21: "Bronny getting and 1 buckets while the wizards are down by 40 at home. Rock bottom for this franchise"
@LakersEmpire: "BRONNY JAMES AND ONE!!! LEBRON REACTION IS EVERYTHING"
With the win, the Lakers are now 27-19 in 46 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference.
Bronny has appeared in 14 NBA games for the Lakers.