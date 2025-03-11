NBA Fans React To Bronny James' Performance In Los Angeles Lakers G League Game
On Monday night, the South Bay Lakers lost to the Motor City Cruise (at home) by a score of 110-97.
Bronny James finished the loss with 16 points, two rebounds, four assists and one steal while shooting 5/16 from the field and 0/6 from the three-point range.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@BronnyMuse06: "BRONNY JAMES TONIGHT
16 PTS
3 AST
2 REB
1 STL
He’ll bounce back"
@KlutchWelcometo: "My concern is that Bronny doesnt always play hard. I know dont if his conditioning just isnt all the way back from the health scare or not. However, at his height he has to improve his motor. The difference between being in the G League or getting nba rotation mins like Goodwin."
@NathanFruc49035: "He really wasn’t that bad he had 16 points and when he was out there the ball moved a lot more"
@chrisreider19: "He really got that floater game down Pat"
@0shoke: "Why isnt he scoring like he used to? Do you think he has been asked to improve on his PG duties while they run the play through other players in the team?"
@JosephCirillo7: "He’s attacking way more he’s shots will fall"
@15DT15: "5/16 FG 31%
0-6 3P 0%
3 assists
4 turnovers
I keep saying this, he is one of the most inefficient players in the GLeague."
@ADynasty0666: "the agenda against bronny is so sad Idk why they hate so much on him"
In addition to his G League stints, Bronny has also appeared in 18 NBA games for the Los Angeles Lakers.