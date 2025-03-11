Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Bronny James' Performance In Los Angeles Lakers G League Game

Bronny James scored 16 points in Monday's game.

Ben Stinar

Oct 30, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) warms up before the game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Lakers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Oct 30, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) warms up before the game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Lakers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

On Monday night, the South Bay Lakers lost to the Motor City Cruise (at home) by a score of 110-97.

Bronny James finished the loss with 16 points, two rebounds, four assists and one steal while shooting 5/16 from the field and 0/6 from the three-point range.

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

@BronnyMuse06: "BRONNY JAMES TONIGHT

16 PTS
3 AST
2 REB
1 STL

He’ll bounce back"

@KlutchWelcometo: "My concern is that Bronny doesnt always play hard. I know dont if his conditioning just isnt all the way back from the health scare or not. However, at his height he has to improve his motor. The difference between being in the G League or getting nba rotation mins like Goodwin."

@NathanFruc49035: "He really wasn’t that bad he had 16 points and when he was out there the ball moved a lot more"

@chrisreider19: "He really got that floater game down Pat"

@0shoke: "Why isnt he scoring like he used to? Do you think he has been asked to improve on his PG duties while they run the play through other players in the team?"

@JosephCirillo7: "He’s attacking way more he’s shots will fall"

@15DT15: "5/16 FG 31%
0-6 3P 0%
3 assists
4 turnovers

I keep saying this, he is one of the most inefficient players in the GLeague."

@ADynasty0666: "the agenda against bronny is so sad Idk why they hate so much on him"

Bronny James
Jan 28, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and guard Bronny James (9) look on during the third quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

In addition to his G League stints, Bronny has also appeared in 18 NBA games for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.