NBA Fans React To Bronny James' Performance In Pelicans-Lakers Game
On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers beat the New Orleans Pelicans (at home) by a score of 136-115.
Since the game was a blowout, Bronny James was given playing time in the fourth quarter.
The former USC guard finished with two points and one rebound while shooting 1/3 from the field and 0/2 from the three-point range in four minutes.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@GoldenKnightGFX: "Bronny scores a bucket on the night LeBron reaches 50k total points 👑👑"
@ItsMyQ: "Say what you want about Bronny. One thing that’s undeniable, the rate at which he’s gotten an understanding of the game at NBA level, is incredibly fast. Especially when you keep in mind that he’s a 55th overall draft pick"
@Rondeezy01: "We celebrate every Bronny bucket like proud family members, and I love it"
@BronGotGame: "All Bronny needed was some confidence this man can really hoop dawg"
@Dave_Yapkowitz: "Bronny gets a layup and the crowd is loving it!"
@Will_l3x: "The Bronny hate is only online man. Otherwise they love him in the arena man"
@classicmusing: "Ain’t just saying this to say this — but Bronny does look a lot more comfortable."
Skip Bayless: "Bronny just scored! What a night for pops!"
Tony Jones: "Bronny, that was legitimately a pro NBA move right there"
@ProvideContext: "Who gets consistently bigger cheers when he touches the ball in any arena than Bronny James Jr?
Just an example of how this app is not a real place."
The Lakers improved to 39-21 in 60 games, which has them as the second seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a seven-game winning streak.