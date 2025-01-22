NBA Fans React To Bronny James' Performance In Wizards-Lakers Game
On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers crushed the Washington Wizards (at home) by a score of 111-88.
Since the game was a blow out, head coach JJ Redick gave rookie Bronny James playing time at the end of the fourth quarter.
The former USC guard had one rebound and one steal while shooting 0/1 from the field in two minutes.
Many NBA fans reacted to his performance on social media.
@easymoneyk1ng: "Bronny finished the game with a Rebound and a Steal! Yeahhhhhhhh #LakeShow W!"
@youdontknoflee: "They need to put bronny in the rotation"
@BrowBron_: "Lakers win. I know it’s the Wizards but it’s a win. That steal by Bronny. Keep it up 💜💛"
@AhaanRungta: "When you host the Wizards, you get Bronny James hours.
First possession of the night: steal."
@LSH_lakeshow: "Listen to the LA crowd cheering for Bronny 😂😭"
@Des_Iran: "That was supposed to be Bronny highlight right there lol"
@dulcisnaya: "I wanted Bronny to make that shot so bad"
@Jalenprimus1: "It's lit whenever Bronny gets in 😂🔥 Man he needs to get 15 minutes a game."
Bronny has now appeared in 11 NBA games for the Lakers.
With the victory, they improved to 23-18 in their first 41 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Western Conference.
The Lakers will remain at home to host Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics on Thursday evening in Los Angeles.
They are an impressive 15-6 in the 21 games they have played on their home floor.