NBA Fans React To Bronny James Rumor

According to Mark Medina, Lakers star Bronny James could play in the Drew League.

Jul 10, 2024; San Francisco, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James Jr. (9) smiles during warm ups before a game against the Miami Heat at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Bronny James is coming off his rookie season in the NBA for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Over the summer, a lot of players around the country appear in local pro-am games.

According to Mark Medina of RG, Bronny could end up playing in The Drew League.

Many fans reacted to the rumor on social media.

@TylerCLaRocca: "Good. He should play as much basketball as possible to develop as quickly as possible."

@Skeezer__: "If he knows he’s gonna be on the bench most of the year, this is a very good decision"

@CeeBallBeezy1: "He need to play as much ball as he can."

@SCRIZZLLEE: "Nope do not do it"

@IamMrEchols: "He’s gonna cook"

@Omnifarious_: "I might have to go for this"

@JayRockem: "That’s how you get better! Hoop any and everywhere and air out the bs trash talk from mfs that’s not in your position! It builds character"

@MalikBOMAYE: "Please don’t man lol"

@_ricotheartist1: "1. I would be interested in seeing this

2. I feel like Drew League starting way late lol I ain’t seen not a single Demar Derozan highlight

3. WHERE ARE THE RICO HINES RUNS???"

Many NBA players (including Bronny's father) have made appearances at The Drew League.

Via Ballislife.com (on July 16): "3 YEARS AGO TODAY 👑 LeBron put on a show at the Drew League

42 PTS | 16 REB | 4 STL | 3 AST"

Bronny (who was the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft) averaged 2.3 points per contest in 27 games for the Lakers.

