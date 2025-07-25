NBA Fans React To Bronny James Rumor
Bronny James is coming off his rookie season in the NBA for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Over the summer, a lot of players around the country appear in local pro-am games.
According to Mark Medina of RG, Bronny could end up playing in The Drew League.
Many fans reacted to the rumor on social media.
@TylerCLaRocca: "Good. He should play as much basketball as possible to develop as quickly as possible."
@Skeezer__: "If he knows he’s gonna be on the bench most of the year, this is a very good decision"
@CeeBallBeezy1: "He need to play as much ball as he can."
@SCRIZZLLEE: "Nope do not do it"
@IamMrEchols: "He’s gonna cook"
@Omnifarious_: "I might have to go for this"
@JayRockem: "That’s how you get better! Hoop any and everywhere and air out the bs trash talk from mfs that’s not in your position! It builds character"
@MalikBOMAYE: "Please don’t man lol"
@_ricotheartist1: "1. I would be interested in seeing this
2. I feel like Drew League starting way late lol I ain’t seen not a single Demar Derozan highlight
3. WHERE ARE THE RICO HINES RUNS???"
Many NBA players (including Bronny's father) have made appearances at The Drew League.
Via Ballislife.com (on July 16): "3 YEARS AGO TODAY 👑 LeBron put on a show at the Drew League
42 PTS | 16 REB | 4 STL | 3 AST"
Bronny (who was the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft) averaged 2.3 points per contest in 27 games for the Lakers.