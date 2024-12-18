NBA Fans React To Damian Lillard Adidas News
Damian Lillard is one of the most popular point guards in NBA history.
The Milwaukee Bucks star is currently averaging 25.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in 22 games.
On Wednesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Lillard will sign a lifetime contract with Adidas.
Via Charania: "Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Damian Lillard has agreed to a lifetime contract extension with Adidas, sources told ESPN. Lillard now joins LeBron James and Kevin Durant (Nike) and Stephen Curry (Under Armour/Curry Brand) as active NBA players with lifetime shoe endorsements."
Many fans reacted to the news on social media.
@Three_Cone: "The aura of the NBA Cup"
@BrewPack8: "I thought this was going to say lifetime extension with the Bucks lmfao"
@Challllss: "Huh? Who wears Dame’s shoes? Never even considered hooping in them"
@El_Bobosaurus: "This is what winning does kids.... you win and the rest falls in line.
Gets his first Championship and the very next day a lifetime contract!!
Keep the main thing the main thing and you get blessed"
@mnorm2001: "I'm sure the money is good but thats a long time with Adidas."
@depressivehacks: "Probably needed the extra leverage provided by winning the NBA Cup. 🏆 "
Lillard has played 13 seasons for the Portland Trail Blazers (and Bucks).
The future Hall of Famer has career averages of 25.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.8% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in 864 games.