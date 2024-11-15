NBA Fans React To Carmelo Anthony's Son Making College Decision
Kiyan Anthony will attend Syracuse next season.
Carmelo Anthony is one of the most popular players in NBA history.
There has been a lot of interest surrounding his son Kiyan, who is ranked as one of the best high school players in the coutry.
On Friday, Kiyan announced the decision that he will attend Syracuse next season.
Via ESPN: "Breaking: Kiyan Anthony announced he has committed to Syracuse.
He is the No. 36th ranked player in the 2025 ESPN 100 recruiting class."
Many fans reacted to the news on social media.
@deanm0riarty: "This is awesome. Can’t wait to catch em at MSG"
@AnsonW_1: "With the 24th pick in the 2026 NBA Draft..."
@blefko17: "Let's gooooo! The decision has finally been made! Can't wait to watch Kiyan during my time here at Cuse and eventually cover him as a student! 🍊🍊🍊"
Published