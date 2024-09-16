NBA Fans React To Derrick White Involved In Fight At Colorado Football Game
On Saturday, Colorado and Colorado State faced off in Fort Collins.
The heated rivalry game was not close, as the Buffaloes won by a score of 28-9.
On Monday, TMZ released a video of Boston Celtics star Derrick White involved in a scuffle at the game.
Via TMZ: "#NBA star #DerrickWhite was hit in the head by a spinning backfist on Saturday, new video obtained by @TMZ_Sports shows."
Many fans reacted to the clip on social media.
Via Bobby Manning: "Tough to tell what was going on in the chaos here, but Derrick White caught a hit to the head during the scuffle and looked pretty pissed after."
Via @Lnasty14: "how does our guy not have a sideline pass for this game…too many other celebs flooding our sideline ? #skoBuffs 🦬"
Via @AngieKoolAidKid: "I love how no one was really holding Derrick White back."
Via @jpag13: "But Derek White's response is how they " fight" in the NBA let me at them. Let me At them, while people between them"
Via Barstool Sports: "Derrick White had his hat knocked off during a scuffle
Doing that to a bald guy should carry a prison sentence"
Via @Tatum0wn: "Definitely a heat fan"
Via @designer_smarf: "what on earth would motivate you to fight Derrick White??? He’s one of the nicest people i’ve ever met lmao"
White finished last season with averages of 15.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 39.6% from the three-point range.
He helped the Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks to win the 2024 NBA Championship.