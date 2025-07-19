NBA Fans React To Celtics Star Jaylen Brown's Viral 6-Word Post
Jaylen Brown is one of the best forwards in the NBA.
The Boston Celtics star is coming off a season where he averaged 22.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 46.3% from the field and 32.4% from the three-point range in 63 games.
This week, Brown made a post to X that had over 8,000 likes and 385,000 impressions.
He wrote: "If you need time, create space"
Many fans commented on Brown's post.
@CelticsAdam34: "Chills king this why u getting all-NBA this year"
@BronGotGame: "You’re gonna be the 1 option for the Celtics next year, are you up for the challenge?"
@broncleared: "Can you create space without Tatum next year ??"
@bostonbased420: "MVP season loading…"
@TawnDre: "You know what? You're right. Thanks, NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown."
@BTCBabyBull: "Practice what you preach your the #1 option now"
Brown was the third pick in the 2016 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball at Cal.
He has spent all nine years of his pro career playing for Boston.
Via The NBA (on December 27): "Jaylen Brown WENT OFF for the Celtics!
44 PTS (season-high)
5 REB
6 3PM
4 STL
He passes Paul Pierce for the 2nd-most games in BOS franchise history with 40+ PTS, 5+ REB, & 5+ 3PM!"
The Celtics are coming off a year where they lost to the New York Knicks in the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs (in six games).