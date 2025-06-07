NBA Fans React To Celtics Star Jayson Tatum's Announcement
Jayson Tatum suffered a heartbreaking injury during the 2025 NBA playoffs.
The injury ended his season, and the Celtics ended up losing to the New York Knicks in the second round (in six games).
On Saturday, Tatum sent out a post (via X) that had over 50,000 likes in six hours.
He wrote: "Day 25… days starting to get a little easier"
A lot of people reacted to Tatum's post.
Metta World Peace: "Get better big dog"
@notconnorb_: "you’ll come back better then ever my goat. rest up"
@MrBuckBuckNBA: "Cannot wait to see your return - better and stronger."
Ben Stiller: "✊"
@NbaFan2232: "keep working champ we miss you playing basketball."
@celticslife: "Tatum’s going to come back even better. ☘️💚"
@0Lgnd: "This guy is just the goat man, I was worried about his mental and look at him saying it’s getting easier LMFAO"
@StormPorter2009: "I had the same thing happened to me a few years older than you are now day 25 to 31 was a big deal hopefully over the course of the next week to 10 days you’ll be able to walk without a boo. The big thing is no matter what don’t stop short."
@avidcelticsfan: "My goat will be back better to silence the haters"
Tatum finished the year with averages of 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 34.3% from the three-point range in 72 games.
He has spent all eight years playing for the Celtics.