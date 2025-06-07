Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Celtics Star Jayson Tatum's Announcement

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum announced an update on his injury recovery.

Apr 27, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts after beating the Orlando Magic in game four of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center.


Jayson Tatum suffered a heartbreaking injury during the 2025 NBA playoffs.

The injury ended his season, and the Celtics ended up losing to the New York Knicks in the second round (in six games).

On Saturday, Tatum sent out a post (via X) that had over 50,000 likes in six hours.

He wrote: "Day 25… days starting to get a little easier"

A lot of people reacted to Tatum's post.

Metta World Peace: "Get better big dog"

@notconnorb_: "you’ll come back better then ever my goat. rest up"

@MrBuckBuckNBA: "Cannot wait to see your return - better and stronger."

Ben Stiller: "✊"

@NbaFan2232: "keep working champ we miss you playing basketball."

May 12, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) with a member of the medical staff on the court after an injury in the second half during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Tatum would leave the game with an injury after this play.

@celticslife: "Tatum’s going to come back even better. ☘️💚"

@0Lgnd: "This guy is just the goat man, I was worried about his mental and look at him saying it’s getting easier LMFAO"

@StormPorter2009: "I had the same thing happened to me a few years older than you are now day 25 to 31 was a big deal hopefully over the course of the next week to 10 days you’ll be able to walk without a boo. The big thing is no matter what don’t stop short."

@avidcelticsfan: "My goat will be back better to silence the haters"



Tatum finished the year with averages of 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 34.3% from the three-point range in 72 games.

He has spent all eight years playing for the Celtics.

