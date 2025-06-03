NBA Fans React To Charles Barkley Announcement
Charles Barkley had a legendary playing career for the Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets.
After retiring, the NBA legend became one of the most beloved TV personalities in sports.
Recently, Barkley revealed that he only plans to work two more years (via The Dan Patrick Show).
Many NBA fans reacted to the news on social media.
@Getthebagcoach: "Hey man that’s loyalty plus millions and millions"
@hardwoodjunkies: "The end can’t come soon enough."
@ClutchInsights1: "Put him on NBC with Michael instead"
@TheRaterpillar: "Charles Barkley will always be my favorite guest on the show"
@BildaPhiNam: "Charles said that he just signed a 7-year contract and the best they're gonna get out of him is 2 maybe 3 years lmao"
@Agm10747: "Chuck, we will take whatever you can give us. Your candor when talking to athletes is refreshing..."
@okcenthusiasts: "don’t want to see him retire but man he needs to go enjoy life"
@RedBirdBray: "Hahahaha he’s been retiring for the last 8 years. I just adore Chuck so damn much"
@joeleco87: "He’s angling for more money, he said 3-4 years ago he was retiring cause he wasn’t going to work his whole life then signed a 10 year contract."
@PureHeatles: "Bro cannot wait to be done and retire"
Barkley played 16 years in the NBA.
He retired after the 1999-2000 season.
His career averages were 22.1 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 54.1% from the field and 26.6% from the three-point range in 1,073 games.