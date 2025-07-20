NBA Fans React To Chicago Bulls Releasing 24-Year-Old Guard
Jahmir Young spent his rookie season in the NBA playing for the Chicago Bulls.
The former Maryland star had averages of 1.8 points and 1.0 assists per contest in six games.
It's now been announced that the 24-year-old has been waived by the Bulls.
Via K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network: "Jahmir Young waived to make way for Yukimania. Tough break for Young, who scored 37 in one summer league game but overall didn’t fare as well as Kawamura."
Many people reacted to the news on social media.
@TerpRecruiting: "Passed on Derik Queen and waived Jahmir Young… a nightmare offseason for the Bulls continues"
@BullsTherapy: "I feel bad for Young, but I'm sure he will land on his feet somewhere."
@wrizal: "Young played well, but not well enough to outdo Yuki Magic"
@GleagueFan: "Grand Rapids Gold own Young’s returning rights if he returns to the G-League or a different NBA team could trade for his G-League rights if he decides to play in the G-League for a different NBA organization"
@jb60604: "someone will pick him up. 37pts, pre-season or not, is no fluke."
@Bulls_FrenchMan: "Why Emmanuel Miller's still a Bull and not Jahmir who's been great for a long time for Windy City"
@waltabernathy: "Could’ve waived Jevon Carter…"
The Bulls finished last season as the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39-43 record.
They lost to the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament, so they missed the 2025 NBA playoffs.
It's been three years since the Bulls last made the postseason.