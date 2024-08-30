NBA Fans React To Chris Haynes News
Chris Haynes has become one of the most notable NBA reporters in the business.
In addition to breaking news, he does a lot of interviews and TV appearances.
According to Ryan Glasspiegel of The New York Post, Haynes will be leaving TNT.
Therefore, Haynes will be one of the biggest free agents in sports media.
Via Glasspiegel: "News at NY Post: Star NBA insider Chris Haynes is leaving TNT after five years"
Many fans reacted to the news on social media.
Via @infamous04: "NBC should sign him and/or Shams ASAP"
Via @franklinisbored: "He’s gonna get scooped up very quickly"
Via Travonne Edwards: "get paid haynes"
Via Awful Announcing: "Chris Haynes leaving TNT Sports after five years as network fights for NBA rights"
Via @JackmoveJohnny: "Where are we going to get our updates about Miami having a deal in place for Dame Lillard now?!"
Via @edgarwoo_: "He's about to get hired quick"
Via Landon Thomas: "Shams and Chris Haynes free agents??
So who’s going to NBC and who’s going to Amazon?"
One of the biggest stories that Haynes broke was when he was the first to report that superstar Kawhi Leonard was leaving the Toronto Raptors to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers (in the summer of 2019).
Via Haynes on July 6, 2019: "Free agent forward Kawhi Leonard will sign with the Los Angeles Clippers, league sources tell Yahoo Sports."
Considering how big his NBA coverage for fans, it will be worth watching where he lands for next season.