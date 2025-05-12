NBA Fans React To Cleveland Cavaliers Donovan Mitchell Announcement
On Tuesday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers will play the Indiana Pacers (in Indiana) for Game 5 of their second-round playoff series.
The Cavs have officially announced that Donovan Mitchell will be listed as questionable for the game.
Mitchell left Game 4 with an injury.
Via Underdog NBA: "Donovan Mitchell (ankle) listed questionable for Tuesday."
Many fans reacted to the news on social media.
@N_Penn10: "he already said he’s playing lmao"
@VIPuppyDog: "Donovan Mitchell (ankle) single handedly advances Pacers to the ECF 🤣"
@lukabetter77_: "He’s not playing lol"
@shamgawdd_: "We know he's playing"
@MvpGilgeous: "Cavs season over"
@rainjose2: "Yea it’s over 😂"
@ben27421469: "Donovan said he's gonna play"
@TheOtherSacco: "Hunter time"
Mitchell is the team's best player, so his status for Game 5 will be vital.
He finished the regular season with averages 24.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 44.3% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 71 games.
Through the first three games against Indiana, Mitchell had been playing at a historic rate.
Via StatMuse (on May 9): "Donovan Mitchell in the EC Semis:
41.3 PPG
6.3 RPG
6.0 APG
2.0 SPG
Going off."
According to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, Mitchell said he would play in Game 5 (after Game 4).
Mitchell is in his eighth NBA season (and third with the Cavs).
He spent five years with the Utah Jazz.
The Cavs beat the Miami Heat in the first round (in four games).