NBA Fans React To Cleveland Cavaliers Donovan Mitchell Injury Update
On Sunday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers played the Indiana Pacers for Game 4 of their second-round playoff series.
The Cavs lost by a score of 129-109 to fall into a 3-1 hole in the series.
However, the more significant concern was the fact that All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell left the game with an injury.
Via NBA on ESPN: "Donovan Mitchell is doubtful to return to Game 4 after suffering an ankle injury.
He was being looked at by staff during shoot around headed into the second half."
After the tough loss, head coach Kenny Atkinson provided the latest on Mitchell (h/t ESPN's SportsCenter).
Atkinson: "Left ankle injury. He'll get an MRI tomorrow."
Many fans commented on the update.
@WheatleyHayden: "Such a great non update, update! 😂"
@iamstones_: "It’s over"
@ChoZenKun: "Prayers up man hate to see anyone get injured even if you're rooting for the other team"
@__Mamass__: "Yep series done"
@JayClarkElliott: "Mitchell is going the way of James harden and Chris Paul…have a good game or two then choke and gets hurt"
@jpcottrell: "Ohh so this is gunna be the excuse now."
@Lauraly27: "I think we need to quit using the word update so freely. This is literally the same information we've known for half the game"
@LucasBryner3: "Done for the rest of the series!!!"
Mitchell finished the loss with 12 points, one rebound, one steal and one block while shooting 3/11 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range in 20 minutes of playing time.
Game 5 of the series will be on Tuesday night in Ohio.