NBA Fans React To Cleveland Cavaliers Latest Roster Move
Tristan Thompson is coming off a year where he appeared in 49 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The 2016 NBA Champion averaged 3.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 60.8% from the field.
Over the summer, Thompson became a free agent who was available to sign with any team in the league.
On Friday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Thompson will re-sign with the Cavs.
Via Wojnarowski: "Free agent C Tristan Thompson is finalizing a one-year deal to return to the Cleveland Cavaliers, sources tell ESPN. Thompson has played 10 of his 13 seasons with the Cavs. President Koby Altman and Klutch CEO Rich Paul are finishing up an agreement."
Many fans reacted to the news on social media.
Via @DanBesbris: "This generation's Udonis Haslem incoming"
Via @MyNameIsLegato: "Let's go. He was pretty decent in spot minutes last season."
Via @wrldoftatum: "Bro wants to play more basketball I can’t do anything but respect that"
Via @marccolcer: "How is he still in the league"
Via @NickPedone12: "Absolutely love this.
Tristan Thompson is a great leader, understands the organization, and just makes sense to keep around."
Thompson was the fourth pick in the 2011 NBA Draft out of Texas.
He has spent 13 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Chicago Bulls, Boston Celtics, Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings.
His career averages are 8.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 52.1% from the field in 779 regular season games.
The 33-year-old has appeared in 104 NBA playoff games.