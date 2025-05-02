Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Clippers' Ben Simmons Decision Against Nuggets

Ben Simmons (LA Clippers) did not appear in Game 6.

Nov 22, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons before action against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

On Thursday night, the LA Clippers beat the Denver Nuggets by a score of 111-105 to win Game 6 of their first-round playoff series.

The Clippers have now tied up the series at 3-3 with Game 7 on Saturday night in Denver.

Via Bleacher Report: "CLIPPERS FORCE GAME 7 AGAINST NUGGETS

Harden: 28 PTS, 8 AST
Kawhi: 27 PTS, 10 REB
Powell: 24 PTS, 2 STL

Win-or-go-home game"

After playing in each of the first five games, head coach Tyronn Lue did not put Ben Simmons on the floor in Thursday's victory.

Many people on social media reacted to the DNP for Simmons.

@TheFyreLounge: "I don’t think Ben Simmons will be in the nba much longer…"

@BolieveInNix: "Ben Simmons was DNP’d today, and Kris Dunn didn’t play in the 2nd half.

The Clippers can get away with this as long as Norman Powell and Nicolas Batum play this well."

@GeminiRB85: "Ben simmons - out of the rotation. A sad day, but was coming."

Apr 24, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) is helped up by forward Derrick Jones Jr. (55) and guard Norman Powell (24) after being fouled during the first half of game three in the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

@RikDaddy: "No Ben Simmons tonight was surprising since the played good defense the last few games"

@UnstoppableAX: "Batum playing great minutes there’s no way Ben Simmons should be getting any minutes going forward"

@odina_kachi: "Meanwhile, I think Ben Simmons’ time in the NBA has come to an end, or is nearing it. Such a total waste of talent."

Mar 28, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) reacts during the second quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Simmons signed with the Clippers during the middle of the regular season.

He has also spent time with the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers over nine years.

