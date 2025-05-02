NBA Fans React To Clippers' Ben Simmons Decision Against Nuggets
On Thursday night, the LA Clippers beat the Denver Nuggets by a score of 111-105 to win Game 6 of their first-round playoff series.
The Clippers have now tied up the series at 3-3 with Game 7 on Saturday night in Denver.
Via Bleacher Report: "CLIPPERS FORCE GAME 7 AGAINST NUGGETS
Harden: 28 PTS, 8 AST
Kawhi: 27 PTS, 10 REB
Powell: 24 PTS, 2 STL
Win-or-go-home game"
After playing in each of the first five games, head coach Tyronn Lue did not put Ben Simmons on the floor in Thursday's victory.
Many people on social media reacted to the DNP for Simmons.
@TheFyreLounge: "I don’t think Ben Simmons will be in the nba much longer…"
@BolieveInNix: "Ben Simmons was DNP’d today, and Kris Dunn didn’t play in the 2nd half.
The Clippers can get away with this as long as Norman Powell and Nicolas Batum play this well."
@GeminiRB85: "Ben simmons - out of the rotation. A sad day, but was coming."
@RikDaddy: "No Ben Simmons tonight was surprising since the played good defense the last few games"
@UnstoppableAX: "Batum playing great minutes there’s no way Ben Simmons should be getting any minutes going forward"
@odina_kachi: "Meanwhile, I think Ben Simmons’ time in the NBA has come to an end, or is nearing it. Such a total waste of talent."
Simmons signed with the Clippers during the middle of the regular season.
He has also spent time with the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers over nine years.