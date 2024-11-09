NBA Fans React To Concerning Zion Williamson Injury News
On Friday evening, the New Orleans Pelicans lost to the Orlando Magic by a score of 115-88.
Zion Williamson did not play in the game due to injury.
The Pelicans have now announced (on Saturday) that the two-time NBA All-Star will be out indefinitely.
Via The Pelicans: "The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that forward Zion Williamson has been diagnosed with a left hamstring strain. Medical imaging taken this morning confirmed the injury. Williamson will be out indefinitely and further updates will be appropriately provided."
Many fans reacted to the news.
@jmoreno76ers: "Good lord man..."
@CaicenzoCFC: "This is surely us tanking."
@garlandgillen: "My goodness, the hits keep on coming for the Pelicans. Zion Williamson out indefinitely with a hamstring strain."
@MussoMatthew: "Death, taxes & soft tissue injuries in New Orleans sports."
@BiGALLEN50: "Was this because he played the other night through injury per chance?"
@bstevens1960: "Looks like another year of not paying any attention to the NBA for bruce"
@ProPelsTalk: "At this point… idk what to say really. The injuries this team has endured 10 games in is insane"
Williamson is averaging 22.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in six games.
The former Duke star is in his sixth NBA season (all with the Pelicans).
The Pelicans are 3-7 and are also in the middle of a four-game losing streak.
They will play their next game on Monday evening when they host Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets in New Orleans.