NBA Fans React To Cooper Flagg's Performance In Maine-Duke Game
On Monday evening, the Duke Blue Devils played their first game of the 2024-25 season when they hosted the Maine Black Bears in North Carolina.
The Blue Devils won by a score of 96-62 to improve to 1-0.
All eyes were on Cooper Flagg, who finished with 18 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals while shooting 6/15 from the field and 0/4 from the three-point range.
Many fans reacted to Flagg's performance.
Kevin O'Connor: "Cooper Flagg with back-to-back excellent plays
-Drives for a huge dunk
-Cross-court pass for a 3"
Billy Reinhardt: "Cooper Flagg is out of this world.
Just took a defender off the dribble left with the shot clock running down and glided for a dunk from much further out than a normal man should dunk from.
Next play creates a bucket with his passing ability. Just moves around the floor differently. High IQ."
@birdsell_mark: "Raptors are going 0-5 on their current West Coast road trip, right??"
Cameron Tabatabaie: "Cooper Flagg is going to be sensational in the NBA"
@bklynnetslover: "Brooklyn needs this"
@Sleeper_Hoops: "honestly a rough debut lmfao"
Marc D'Amico: "His competitive spirit is one of the things that’s stood out to me most while following him over the years. And that’s crazy to say for someone as talented as him. Kid is the real deal!"
Flagg is expected to be one of the top picks in the 2025 NBA Draft next summer.
Duke will play their next game on Friday when they host Army.