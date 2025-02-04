NBA Fans React To Dallas Mavericks Anthony Davis Announcement Before 76ers Game
On Tuesday evening, the Dallas Mavericks will be in Philadelphia to play the 76ers.
For the game, the Mavs have announced that Anthony Davis is listed as questionable.
Via ESPN's Tim MacMahon: "New Mavs Anthony Davis and Max Christie are listed as questionable vs. 76ers due to trade pending. They are joining the team in Philadelphia.
Davis’ abdominal injury, which caused him to miss his last three games as a Laker, is not listed."
Davis is averaging 25.7 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per contest while shooting 52.8% from the field and 29.8% from the three-point range in 42 games.
Many people reacted to the news on social media.
@LakersTooTuff: "Bro was gonna be out til the ASG lol how he magically heal"
@Decievxd: "Were the lakers holding AD out cuz they were trading him or are we just not listing the injury"
@BronGotGame: "hope he goes crazy in dallas 🤧"
Ben DuBose: "Sounds like AD will play against the Rockets on Saturday"
@linked_trades: "probably will make his debut right before all star break so he can get a lot of rest"
@the_nba_facts_: "“TRADE PENDING” there is still hope"
@MatthewR2415: "Questionable? He was supposed to be re-evaluated in a week and it’s been like 3 days"
@WorldWideWob: "Marc- any particular reason you know of why they're using "pending" as the terminology here? Is it officially approved by the NBA yet?"
The Mavs are the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 26-24 record in 50 games.