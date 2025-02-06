NBA Fans React To Dallas Mavericks Anthony Davis Announcement Before Celtics Game
On Thursday night, the Dallas Mavericks will play the Celtics in Boston.
For the game, they will be without one of their best (and new) players, as the Mavs have announced that Anthony Davis has been ruled out.
Davis has now missed each of his first two games with the Mavs (he had been hurt at the time of the trade).
Via Mavs PR: "Anthony Davis (abdominal strain), Caleb Martin (right hip strain), P.J. Washington Jr. (personal reasons), Dereck Lively II (right ankle stress fracture) and Dwight Powell (right hip strain) will be OUT tonight against the Celtics."
Many NBA fans reacted to the news.
@gd_77_: "wow anthony davis is out hurt? man i could never have seen this coming"
@RobertRoden04: "I gotta get used to this"
@miss77ela: "celtics by 30"
@MHershgordon: "Mavs are severely undermanned tonight. Should be a 5th straight win for the Celtics."
@arjen10thegreat: "Traded for two payers that can't play. No time table on Caleb Martin's return. Became a dumpster fire in a matter of days. Wow! Jerry J has to be ecstatic!"
@Raybo12_: "NOOO AD NOOOOO"
@QuisCapalot_: "and so it begins…"
@kingMeJayo: "This isn’t news he not coming back against Celtics I figured this"
Davis comes to the Mavs with averages of 25.7 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per contest while shooting 52.8% from the field in 42 games.
The Mavs have gone 26-25 in their first 51 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.