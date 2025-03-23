NBA Fans React To Dallas Mavericks Anthony Davis Announcement Before Nets Game
On Monday night, the Dallas Mavericks will be in New York to play the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.
Anthony Davis has missed the last 16 games due to injury.
However, the 2020 NBA Champion is listed as doubtful, which is an excellent sign that a return to action is near.
Via ESPN's Tim MacMahon: "Anthony Davis is listed as doubtful vs. Nets tomorrow. It’s the first time he hasn’t been listed as out since straining his left adductor on Feb. 8."
Many fans reacted to the news on social media.
@johnathandunc16: "He's probably playing Tuesday night against the Knicks. 🏀✈️"
@NBABoards: "Finally some good news for the Mavs"
@Ayo1430093: "That’s the most Anthony Davis headline ever. Upgraded to doubtful."
@Ashtonthggames: "Please Anthony Davis let us beat the thunder🙏"
@NationMffl: "I’m really gonna see AD hoop in person on Thursday and I can’t be more excited 😮💨"
@WadeXL_: "Not playing tomorrow but he’s playing Tuesday"
@G_amez_: "Whoever doesn’t want him to come back is probably has a bunch of participation medals."
@pbp_Rich: "I don’t think he should’ve came back cause I think the benefits do not outweigh the risks at all. But if Davis wants to return and since the Mavs have kept fighting, let him come back. I get it"
Landton Thomas: "Anthony Davis (adductor strain) has been upgraded to doubtful for tomorrow’s game against Brooklyn Nets.
Big news for his recovery as he’s on track to make his return this week."
The Mavs are currently the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 34-37 record in 71 games.
They have gone 2-8 over their last ten.