NBA Fans React To Dallas Mavericks Anthony Davis Announcement
On Friday night, the Dallas Mavericks will play the Memphis Grizzlies (at home in Texas).
Before the game, the Mavs announced an update on Anthony Davis.
The All-Star forward has played just one game for the team since getting traded (via the Los Angeles Lakers).
Via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype: "Anthony Davis (adductor strain) has been cleared for more dynamic on-court movements. Dereck Lively II (ankle stress fracture) is now doing individual court work. Davis and Lively II will now be evaluated weekly. Daniel Gafford (knee sprain) will be evaluated again in two weeks."
Many people reacted to the news.
@EddieCheeba: "Just shut them down"
@Anthony3AD: "I think when it's the off season Davis should get surgery"
@TDubb94428342: "I seen this too much with AD on the lakers prepare for him to be out for the rest of the season"
@LeLukaShow: "Soooo they not coming back. Mavs should fight for a lottery pick to improve"
@TheLakersForum: "Hope AD is back and healthy soon. Dallas at least deserves that"
@FantasyBall365" "Feels like an attempt to get some good PR going rather than any real positive update (for AD).
There are many other players I’d rather hold in IR if you need a spot in the midst of fantasy playoffs."
Davis is averaging 25.7 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.8% from the field and 31.3% from the three-point range in 43 games.
The Mavs are the 10th seed with a 32-31 record.